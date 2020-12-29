Hot Topics: A New Cereal, Why Jay-Z is the G.O.A.T., & What’s New to Streaming

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories including a new cereal and why Jay-Z really is the G.O.A.T.

There’s a new cereal coming to a bowl and spoon near you. Little Debbie and Kellogg announced the cereal in the fall, And now it’s finally here. Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal is available grocery store shelves nationwide. Get your taste buds ready for a crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal with a creamy coating, Reminiscent of those Little Debbie favorites. The cereal is hitting store shelves just in time for the original Little Debbie Snack Cake’s 60Th Anniversary.

Jay-Z proving he is the greatest of all time. From his music, to his streaming service, and now publishing company. A decade after publishing his memoir “Decoded,” Jay-Z is forming a more lasting partnership with the book industry. Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by the rapper, is starting an imprint with Random House called Roc Lit 101. Among the initial releases for next summer: “Till the End,” a memoir by the retired pitching star CC Sabathia; and music journalist Danyel Smith’s “Shine Bright.” Future releases will include a book by Meek Mill on “Criminal Justice and Survival,” memoirs by rappers Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, along with everything from cookbooks to children’s stories.

Here are few movies to add to your binge watchlist . First, there’s “Sylvie’s Love” starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha. Thompson says in an interview she hopes the film makes you text your ex. In “Sylvie’s Love,” the dynamic duo play a young couple who have a passionate fling in the late 1950s and reconnects five years later. You can catch Sylvie’s Love on Amazon Prime. Also in the film Mc Lyte, Larenz Tate, Eva Longoria and breakout star of “Bridgerton” Rege-Jean Page.

George Clooney doing double duty in “The Midnight Sky.” He directs and also stars in the film as a scientist living alone in the arctic after the rest of the human population has left earth to inhabit a nearby planet because the air quality on earth is no longer breathable. He learns there are a team of astronauts making their way back to earth without realizing this and races to alert them. The film also co-stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler and David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. “Midnight Sky” is streaming on Netflix.