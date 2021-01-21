Hot Topics: A New Millionaire & The Breakout Inauguration Star

The recent Powerball drawing made someone about $731 million richer. That story kicks off today’s trending stories!

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing. A dozen tickets matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball. Those tickets are worth a cool million dollars. The $731 million winning ticket was sold in Maryland, according to officials. The lucky ticket holder will have to make the choice to take the $731 million in 30 payments over 29 years or take the lump sum of over $546 million before taxes..

The country has a new president and a new literary star. In one of the inauguration’s most talked about moments, poet 22-year-old Amanda Gorman passionately delivered “The Hill We Climb.” Gorman is the youngest poet to have read at Presidential Inauguration. President Kennedy invited Robert Frost in 1961, with other predecessors including Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander. She concluded her poem saying ” there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Another big topic social media is talking about what the fashion at the inauguration. President Joe Biden wore Ralph Lauren while Vice President Harris gave a nod to women’s suffrage and Shirley Chisholm in pearls and purple. The colors popped Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush also donned hues of purple. First lady Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue wool tweed coat over a dress. Jennifer Lopez performed in all while while she sang “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful,” Lady Gaga’s gold dove was center stage while she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”