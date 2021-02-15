Hot Topics – A Royal Baby Bump; A New Workplace Comedy; An Ice Carousel

One of everyone’s favorite celebrity couples is on the bump watch, and Kevin James stars in a new comedy. We’ve got those stories and more as Good Day NWA takes a look at some hot topics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they are expecting their second child. They pair made their final official public appearances in Britain last march after stepping back from royal duties, and moving to California to avoid the attention of British media. The official statement from their spokesperson said: “we can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Kevin James is doing something he’s never done before…staring in a workplace comedy. James is taking the wheel of “The Crew.” The series follows a NASCAR racing team. James plays the crew chief who is at odds with his new millennial boss, played by Jillian Mueller. Freddie Stroma who Bridgerton fans will recognize, plays the team driver. NASCAR is a producer of the show and vetted every script for accuracy. The comedy also features comedy by actual racing pros including Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon. “The Crew” debuts today on Netflix.

A clever grandfather built a Valentine’s Day treat for his grandkids…a floating carousel made of ice. This is in Estonia near the Baltic Sea. The grandfather got the idea to cut the ice in a circle, attach a small outboard motor, and make it spin. The carousel is 39 feet across and weighs, he says, 24 tons. He said he wanted to create something to get his grandchildren outdoors and off the computer. He does have to remake part of the carousel every day, because below-freezing temperatures cause the part made of water to freeze overnight.