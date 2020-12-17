Hot Topics: A Royal Christmas, Roku Users Rejoice, & Major MLB Changes

Good Day NWA looks at some trending stories that are Hot Topics including a Royal Christmas card, the reason for Roku users to rejoice and some major news from MLB.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a heartwarming new photograph of their family, which features their 2020 Christmas card. Taken by Matt Porteous, the image released by Kensington Palace shows the royal couple smiling as they sit with their three children. Prince George sits next to his father, Princess Charlotte is perched on her mother’s lap, while Prince Louis leans between his father’s knees.

Good news for Roku users. If you wanted to watch all the Warner Brothers movies coming to HBO Max, well now you can. Warner Media reached a deal with Roku to bring the streaming service to Roku devices starting Thursday, December 17. The service has been available on other devices like Apply TV and Amazon Fire TV. The news comes just in time as “Wonder Woman 1984” is set to premiere on Christmas Day.

Major League Baseball announced that records of negro leagues players will be included in the game’s official statistics, in a “long overdue recognition.” Before Jackie Robinson broke professional baseball’s race barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, black players were barred from MLB play, depriving many baseball fans from seeing some of the best hitters, pitchers and fielders of the 20th century. The records and stats of 3,400 players who competed in seven leagues for black players between 1920 – 1948, will be included in MLB records.

A doorbell security camera caught a delivery driver having a moment of joy after making a delivery. The owners of a house left some treats for delivery drivers who come to their home. A UPS driver saw the treats, became overjoyed with excitement, and skipped back to her truck doing a little dance. The homeowners say, with everyone concerned with health and safety, people are shopping online more, and they know delivery drivers are working longer hours during the holiday season. So, they wanted to show their appreciation and the ring doorbell caught the moment on camera.

Take a look at retiring Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander spreading a little holiday cheer on Capitol Hill. He played Christmas carols on the piano for his fellow lawmakers, staffers and reporters as his tenure representing Tennessee in the upper chamber nears its end. He started off with “Winter Wonderland.” Then followed it with other classics including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Silent Night.”