Hot Topics: A Wonderful Debut, Time Square NYE Prep, & What to Know Before Returning Gifts

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories including major changes to the New Year’s Even celebration in Times Square.

Workers have begin installing a new design on the Times Square New Year’s Ball. This year’s design is called the “Gift of Happiness,” and will feature a sunburst of bright lights radiating outward. The ball has 2,688 crystal triangles with more than 32,000 LED lights. The event will be televised live, along with performances which will be designed for people to watch at home. Instead of a million or so people in the crowd, there will only be about 40 invited guests… all healthcare or front-line workers.

It was the most one “Wonderful” time of the year over the weekend for many reasons. Wonder Woman 1984′ debuted with a pandemic-best at 16.7 million dollars at the box office. That’s despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service. Compare that to last year, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker exceeded $32 million on Christmas Day alone. Wonder Woman 1984,” landed in about 2,100 theaters and the grossed an additional $19.4 million in international markets. The studio announced that it would fast-track a third Wonder Woman” film. Also in theaters, “Soul,” which earned $5.5 million in China. It was released on Disney+ here in the US. “News of the World,” starring Tom Hanks grossed an estimated $2.4 million domestically. “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan, debuted in 1,300 theaters, making $680,000 for Focus Features.

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has a new owner. In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn. The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Let the returns begin! It was a holiday shopping season like no other, and returns will be different this year… too. With so many gifts purchased online, it’s important to know the return policy. Amazon extended its return policy for anything shipped between October 1 – December 31. You have until the end of January to return it. Retailers will commonly give you at least 30 days to make a return. Certain stores give you 60 or even 90 days, but there’s usually a cutoff for getting cash back and you may have to settle for a gift card.