Hot Topics – Adele’s Not Slowing Down & Tyler Perry’s Madea Hints at Return

If you’re following the superstar on social media, singer Adele is not taking it easy on fans, then you know she teased a new song “Oh My God.” Checkout this video from Adele’s social media with the caption “rested and re-set feeling ready for 2022. There’s so much coming.” Adele released her highly anticipated album “30” back in November, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Actor, writer, director and all around funny man Tyler Perry has a new project coming using Adele as inspiration. Perry has played “Madea” for years and even has a series of movies and plays about the hilarious grandmother. Here’s a post from his social media in part saying “Ma-delle” will release a new album titled “90” where she will talk with Oprah about her divorce, new album and even perform a new single. Then, at the end of the post it says “Netflix.” Perhaps this is a tease to a new movie coming soon?

A new year brings new drama in the form of tell-all books. Jamie Lynn Spears. Younger sister to Britney Spears is releasing a book called “Things I Should Have Said.” Spears says she felt a strong conviction to share her story following a life changing accident involving her oldest daughter Maddy. In the book Jamie Lynn will open up about her mental health and says the book helped provided closure and hopes to be an example to encourage others to not edit their truth. “Things I Should Have Said” hits bookshelves near you on January 18.

New in theaters, the female-led spy thriller “The 355.” The film finds Jessica Chastain, who also executive produced the film, joining forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve a top secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands. Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing also star in the film.

