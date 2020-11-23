Hot Topics: American Music Awards, Turkey Help and New Creamer Flavors

Good Day NWA checks out some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

Award season pushes forward as actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2020 American Music Awards. Performances included Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes. The pair opened the show with a pre-taped performance of their new single “Monster.” Katy Perry performed a duet “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. The Weekend performed amidst fireworks on his way to winning 3 awards on the night. Megan Thee Stallion sang “Body” from her debut album, “Good News”. She also took Home Top Rap Hip Hop Song “Wap” with Cardi B. And, BTS performed their newest song, “Life Goes On”. They also won Best Duo or Group for Pop/Rock. Other winners included Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year for the 3rd straight year.

As you get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, things may be a bit hectic but that doesn’t mean the food has to be any less festive. If you are tackling an entire turkey here are a few tips to help you out. The general rule of thumb is that you need about 1.5 pounds of turkey per person. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, so start thawing the bird in your fridge today. If you need to talk turkey with a professional, Jennie-O Turkey‘s Hotline is up and running at 1-800-turkeys. Or, you can call the Butterball Turkey Talk Line at 1-800 butterball.

Calling all coffee lovers! There are a few new ways to sweeten the start of your day are coming in the new year. Coffee Mate will introduce 2 more flavors in 2021. Oatmeal Crème Pie and Glazed Donut. The Crème Pie creamer has a combination of cinnamon, brown sugar and oatmeal cookie flavors, while Glazed Donut delivers the taste of coffee and donuts together. They are scheduled to hit stores shelves in January, along with Coffee Mate’s previously announced M&M’s Milk Chocolate Creamer.