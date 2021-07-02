Hot Topics – “Annie Live!” News; Princess Diana Statue; What to Watch

Major casting news for a live production you can see right here on KNWA later this year is kicking off today’s Hot Topics!

Good Day NWA mentioned previously that Taraji P. Henson will star as Miss Hannigan in “Annie Live.” That role was made infamous by Carol Burnett . Joining Henson is the iconic musician and star of stage and screen Harry Connick Jr. Who will bring the role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks to life. “Annie Live” will air Thursday, December 2. The search is on to find Annie. Auditions information can be found here.

Princes William and Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana Thursday, July 1 would have been her 60th birthday. Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s sunken garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. They issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

If your weekend plans include a trip to the movies, here’s a look at a film for your family. The Boss Baby: Family Business is in theaters on Friday, July 2. Alec Baldwin is back to voice the head baby in charge. In the film the Templeton brothers are all grown up, but they have drifted apart…that is until they get a magical second chance. The Boss Baby: Family Business features the voices of Amy Sedaris, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, and Jimmy Kimmel just to name a few. Also new in theaters today “The Forever Purge”, “Summer Of Soul…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised,” and the Twitter story that shocked the world, “Zola.”