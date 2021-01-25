Hot Topics: Are You Ready to Rumble? Titans to Face Off on the Big Screen

Here’s a look at some trending stories including two iconic monsters duking it out on the big screen.

Over the weekend legendary radio and TV Host Larry King died. King had a career spanning nearly 60 years in television and radio. Most notably, he hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 through 2010. The cause of his death is unclear, but he suffered a number of medical issues in recent decades. King was 87 years old.

Legendary baseball icon Hank Aaron died. The home run record breaker’s swing took him from poverty to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Aaron played all 23 years of his career in the majors with the Atlanta Braves. Despite hanging up his cleats back in 1976, Aaron still holds records for runs batted in, total bases, and All-Star Game appearances. The slugger is best known for breaking the all-time home run record previously held by Babe Ruth and later eclipsed by Barry Bonds. Hank Aaron was 86.

Three Oscar winners are coming together in one movie, that’s a lot of star power! Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in “The Little Things.” The 1990-set crime drama follows Washington who plays Joe Deacon who left city duties for the country after a grueling case years ago but gets pulled back in to help with a new murder. Malek plays sergeant Jim Baxter, and Jared Leto casted as the suspicious but maybe not guilty loner Albert Sparma. “The Little Things,” opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29.

Two epic movie monsters will battle in theaters and streaming. Here’s a look at the trailer for “Godzilla vs Kong.” In the movie, Alexander Skarsgaard’s geologist, Nathan Lind, calls upon Kong to help stop Godzilla from wreaking havoc on mankind. The pair have battled before, in the 1962 Japanese thriller “King Kong Versus Godzilla,” but this new film promises special effects and more action. “Godzilla Vs Kong” also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler. You can watch Godzilla and Kong battle it out March 26 in theaters and on HBO Max.