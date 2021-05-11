Hot Topics – Awards Show Dropped; Tiger on the Loose; Popsicles for the Love of SpongeBob

A man was arrested in Texas after running from police with a Bengal tiger. That story is kicks off Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

A tiger was caught prowling around the front yard of a home in Houston over the weekend. A man left the scene with the tiger leading police on a short chase. The man who was out on a $125-thoudand dollar bond after a murder charge, said that despite police reports, he does not own the tiger. Right now, authorities are working to locate the tiger and its owner.

NBC announces the network will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. The globes, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has come under scrutiny over its lack of racial diversity among voting members and various ethical concerns. This blow comes on the heels of criticism from TV and movie platforms, advocacy groups and celebrities. Actor Tom Cruise has reportedly returned his 3 Golden Globes statues amid the ongoing controversy. The ratings for the ceremony, which honor the best in film and television each year, have steadily declined in recent years.

A 4 year old took his love of SpongeBob and popsicles to a new level. Jennifer Bryant’s son Noah ordered 51 cases of SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles via her Amazon account. That’s 918 popsicles. The total cost of Noah’s purchase? A whopping $2,600. To add insult to injury, Amazon would not take back the popsicles. According to Today.com a friend of Bryant’s asked if she could set up a Venmo donation to help pay off the popsicles. In 24 hours the cost was covered along with an additional $7,000 that will be used towards Noah’s education.