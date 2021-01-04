Hot Topics: Base Jumpers Shock Diners & Oreo Introduces Scrumptious New Treat for 2021

If your New Year’s Resolution involves you saying no to sweet treats, you might be tempted by this first story!

Oreo introduced a new cookie:”Brookie-o’s” Oreo posted up a pic of the stacked-creme-attack on its Instagram page. The sensation has triple-layered creme with tastes of cookie dough, brownie, and original Oreo creme. It’s all topped and bottomed off by the traditional chocolate Oreo cookie. The limited-run “Brookie-o’s” should be in stores this month with new rollouts of chocolate hazelnut, java chip and gluten-free Oreos coming in February. Oreos has released 65 new types of cookies since 2012.

The final new “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air this week. The first of episode starts with Trebek’s “powerful message about the season of giving,” The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80. Veteran “Jeopardy!” Champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

If you’re out of work due to the pandemic, there’s a new option to find a job with a purpose. “Passion Placement” is a new job search portal described as a career matchmaking platform, offering recruiting, job posting, and consulting for both purpose driven companies and candidates. The site lets you search by keyword for listings grouped by state.

Imagine having a nice dinner and this happens. Two base jumpers stunned people at a rooftop bar in downtown Nashville when they walked in and jumped off the roof. The two men, who were wearing parachutes, walked through the crowd to the side of the building and jumped. The video shows them gliding down the street. The woman who shot the video says an officer told her one of the jumpers had been arrested.