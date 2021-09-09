Hot Topics: “Blue’s Clues” Post Goes Viral

Get your your handy dandy notebook, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane.



The iconic kids show “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Steve who was Blue’s original companion took to social media to check in and say hi. In a video that is going viral and punching us all in the feels, Steve recounts how he had to leave for college and how he didn’t get to see his friends…the viewers…anymore. Steve says he just wanted to let us all know that he never forgot us and that he’s happy we are all still friends.

A new set of celebrities are ready to take the dance floor. The Dancing with the Stars full cast has been announced! It includes “Bachelor” Matt James, Olivia Jade. Olympic superstar Suni Lee, “90210” alum Brian Austin Green, NBA star Iman Shumpert, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, “The Miz” from “WWE” and “The Real World”, Kenya Moore and Melanie C from the Spice Girls and a few more celebs. The new season cha cha’s on air September 20.