Hot Topics: Breakdancing, the Word of the Year, and Pie!

Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics, including breakdancing, the word of the year, and pie!

The world’s best break-dancers took the stage over the weekend. There was a lot of pop locking, head spinning and flipping as competitors busted a move in Austria for the the Red Bull BC One World Competition. In the end, dancers from Russia and Japan were named champions.

Merriam-Webster has announced the word of the year for 2020, and it should come as no surprise as we are dealing with the daily stress of the coronavirus. “Pandemic” is the 2020 Word of the Year. The online dictionary’s Editor in Chief says searches in March for “Pandemic” were 115,000. Now that’s 806% higher than the same time last year. “Coronavirus” was among the runners up for word of the year as it jumped into the mainstream. “Quarantine,” “mamba,” and “defund” were also runners up.

Here’s a movie to add to your family movie night. Checkout Mackenzie Foy, who you may remember her from “The Nutcracker & the Four Realms,” she’s starring in “Black Beauty.” The film is the latest adaptation of the 1977 novel about a wild horse and a teenage girl who forge an unbreakable bond which keeps them connected for a lifetime. The film also stars Iain Glen from “Game of Thrones.” “Black Beauty” is streaming now on Disney+.

It’s a day so good, we celebrate twice. December 1 is National Pie Day. The more popular day to celebrate this delicious day is January 23. December 1 is P-I-E Day… the pie you eat. Not to be confused with National Pi Day which celebrates the mathematical symbol, that day is in March. Today is also a few other national days of note: National Eat a Red Apple Day, Giving Tuesday, & Rosa Parks Day.