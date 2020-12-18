Hot Topics: Celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day & What’s New to Streaming

Watch as Good Day NWA explores some trending topics including ways to celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

The holiday’s are here, and ugly is in – again! Friday, December 18 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and it’s easy to celebrate! Just find or make the most festive sweater you can. If your sweater doesn’t fit? Even better!

Coming to a streaming service near you. Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” It’s based on an August Wilson play and produced by Denzel Washington. Davis plays trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey, and follows the tensions that rise when her band gathers at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927. This is the last film that Boseman completed before dying of cancer in August. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is streaming on Netflix now.

The royal family of Zamunda is back. Here’s your first look at pictures from the “Coming to America 2” movie. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and James Earl Jones are all back! This is the sequel to the 1988 film about a prince who comes to America to find love his own way

in the new film Prince Akeem, played by Murphy returns to America to search for his long lost son. “Coming to America 2” will stream to Amazon Prime March 5.