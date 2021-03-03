Hot Topics – Don’t Take Dolly’s Vaccine; World’s Largest NCAA Bracket; Peanut Butter Surprise and More

Good Day NWA explores some trending stories including Dolly Parton’s reaction to getting vaccinated and a new way to enjoy a treat from Reese’s.

Reese’s introduced the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. You may notice it’s missing something…chocolate! That’s because it’s made of only peanut butter. Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available in standard, king size, and miniatures at stores nationwide beginning in April, for a limited time only.

March is here so you know what that means March Madness is upon us!!! 64 teams will take the court in hopes to be crowned champion. There is a massive bracket outside of the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, that’s where the men’s tournament will take place this year. At 47,000 square feet, it’s the largest March Madness Bracket ever. The women’s NCAA tournament will take place in San Antonio.

Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career. It turns out her tune “Jolene” is just right for getting her Covid-19 vaccine. The actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post this week, just before receiving her shot. The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year. Last year, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University medical center for Coronavirus research. Dolly is quoted saying “That didn’t hurt. Just stung a little bit,” after the shot.

Eddie Huang is a celebrity chef and author of the memoir which inspired the sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” now, he making his directorial debut. Here’s a look at his basketball movie “Boogie.” Huang cast his Personal Assistant Taylor Takahasi in the lead role. “Boogie” explores themes of family dynamics, identity and perceptions of other cultures in America, all through the prism of a basketball drama. The film also stars Taylour Paige and late recording artist Pop Smoke. “Boogie” makes a slam dunk in theaters March 5.