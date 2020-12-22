Hot Topics: Ed Sheeran Releases New Single & NYE Preparations Are Underway

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories covering music, movie, and New Year’s Eve news.

2021 is already giving us something to “Sing” about. Taron Egerton posted a photo on his Instagram teasing to “Sing 2.” The gang’s getting back together to take the stage including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly & Scarlett Johansson. They will welcome new cast members Halsey, Bono, Pharrell Williams and Letitia Wright to name a few. “Sing 2” is slated to open in theaters next Christmas.

Switching over to some music news, Ed Sheeran giving fans an early Christmas present. The singer dropped a new song “Afterglow” which he said he wrote last year. Sheeran also letting fans know this song isn’t the single from his next album, just a song he loves. He took a break from social media last year and resurfaced briefly announcing the birth of his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September.

Preparations are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve event in New York City. The giant, illuminated 2021 sign has arrived at Times Square. At midnight on December 31 it will replace 2020 high above the city. Times Square is one of the most popular places in the world to ring in the new year. There will still be the ball drop and live entertainment this year, but instead of a million or so people in the crowd there will only be about 40 invited guests. All of the guests will be healthcare or frontline workers.