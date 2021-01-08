Hot Topics: Feel Good Stories & Big Changes for Sundance Film Festival

The holidays might be over, but we can still use feel good stories. This first story is going to pull on your heartstrings.

Seven year-old Colin has idolized Anthony Lizotte since he can remember. They met when Lizotte worked as a firefighter. For Christmas, Colin wished Lizotte would come home from the army. So when the soldier was given leave, he decided to surprise Colin. He dressed as the Grinch, he joined the fire department in a drive by parade and asked Colin for a hug… But, Colin wanted nothing to do with the Grinch. He wouldn’t even look at him! With a bit of coaxing, Colin’s heart grew three sizes when he discovered Anthony was under that mask!

When it came to electing the new mayor of a city in Texas, it came down to chance. After the November elections, two candidates for mayor of the City of Dickinson advanced to a December runoff, which ended in a tie. Texas law allows for certain races that are tied after a second election to be decided by any game of chance. In this case, the names of each candidate were placed in a hat and Sean Skipworth was declared the winner when his ping pong ball was drawn. Some political races in Texas have been decided by other games of chance such as flipping a coin or drawing cards.

The pandemic striking a blow to film buffs for a planned film festival. The Sundance Film Festival which had been planning on a drive-in screening in some California locations. It’s now canceling those screenings because of continuing spikes in Covid-19 cases there. Drive-ins were planned at the rose bowl in Pasadena, and in Montclair, just east of Los Angeles. A drive-in was planned for San Francisco as well. Sundance now moving those screenings onto digital platforms for the 72 feature and short films over seven days.