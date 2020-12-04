Hot Topics: Going Gaga for Cookies & Big Movie News

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories include a massive shift to streaming from Warner Brothers.

Here’s a new snack you’re going to go ga-ga for. Lady Gaga announced on Twitter that she’s teamed up with Oreos to create a line of cookies inspired by her album “Chromatica.” The vanilla-flavored cookies are bright pink with green crème filling and feature various embossments inspired by the 16-track album. The limited-edition cookies will be available in six-cookie packs starting in January.

It’s a bold plan with potentially huge implications for the future of movie theaters. Warner Brothers announced it will make all its movies scheduled to be released next year available on HBO Max at the same time they premier in theaters. In a statement, Warner-Media Studios’ CEO said in part “we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. Will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.” The plan is currently just for one year. This marks the most aggressive shift yet by a major Hollywood studio to streaming. If you’re wondering what movies are being impacted by this news… Dune, The Matrix 4, In The Heights and The Suicide Squad to name a few.