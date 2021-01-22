Hot Topics: Lady Whistledown Returns and Sen. Bernie Sanders Meme Mania

From Sen. Bernie Sanders bobbleheads to a Netflix hit returning, here’s a look at our trending stories!

It’s the meme seen around the world. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ attire at the inauguration
is one of the most viral moments. And now you can own the commemorative bobblehead doll from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobblehead is available online for $25 plus shipping. Take a look at how we are getting in on the fun.

Ye lords and ladies, listen up…Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers has an important announcement.
The gossip is true…Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton” is returning for another season. In an Instagram post Lady Whistledown says she’s ready to report on any and all of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s romantic activities. The show was created by Shonda Rhimes and is based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn that follows the shenanigans of the eight Bridgerton children.

