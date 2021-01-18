Hot Topics: Maya Angelou Doll, “America’s Got Talent” Auditions, & How You Can Win Big

Here are some trending stories including news from “America’s Got Talent,” a new Barbie doll and your chance to win big!

If you’ve ever thought you might have what it takes to make it on to “America’s Got Talent.” now’s your chance. The show’s conducting ‘virtual’ auditions around the country for the upcoming Season 16. You can either submit a recorded audition video or do a livestream audition for the show’s producers right from the comfort of your own home. Who knows, you could be offered the chance to audition on the show in front of the judges, and the host, Terry Crews. There’s a virtual open call on January 23rd, with more auditions to follow.

Barbie is debuting a new doll honoring author, activist, and teacher, Dr. Maya Angelou in its “inspiring women” line. Holding a miniature replica of her prolific autobiography, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.” The Maya Angelou Doll wears a head wrap and floor-length dress with floral print. Barbie says in 2021 and going forward, more than 50% of global role models featured will be black, indigenous and women of color.

There’s still time for you to win big with the Powerball and Mega Millions. Lottery officials say there were still a lot of big winners from the Powerball drawing, including 14 $1 million tickets. The prize climbs to $730 million with the next drawing Wednesday January 20. The mega millions jackpot soars to an estimated $850 million. The next drawing is Tuesday, January 19. The upcoming jackpot would be the 3rd largest prize in American history. The odds of winning are about 1 in 302 million.