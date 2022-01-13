Hot Topics – Momoa, Bonet Split; Explosive Jamie Lynn Spears Interview; Remembering Ronnie Spector

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement is posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page that he and his wife were parting ways. The post said in part that they were “announcing the split so quote as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” Momoa and Bonet met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They couple have two children together.

Social media was on fire after Good Morning America aired an explosive interview from Jamie Lynn Spears. The star opened up about her relationship with her pop star sister Britney. Jamie Lynn says she knew little about the details of her sister’s conservatorship. Saying in part “I was focused on the fact I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby.” We previously mentioned that Jamie Lynn is set to release her book “Things I Should Have Said” on January 18.

Ronnie Spector, known for singing iconic 1960’s hits like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain” has died. Spector’s family confirmed the news saying she had died of cancer. She led the legendary girl group “The Ronettes.” They were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 2007. The band toured England with the Rolling Stones and befriended the Beatles. Ronnie Spector’s influence was felt far and wide. “Be My \Baby” can be heard in films like Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” and appears in the title sequence of “Dirty Dancing” the closing credits of “Baby Mama” and on tv shows like “Moonlighting” and “The Wonder Years.” Spector was 78 years old.

Here’s some sweet news. The pandemic hasn’t impacted America’s sweet tooth. Demand for chocolate remains high as retail sales rose more than 5% per quarter last year. High demand, along with tighter supplies, as led to a big spike in the price of cocoa… up more than 8% since December. Still, traders say there was such an oversupply of cocoa beans from 2020 that it’s helped keep the price of chocolate relatively cheap compared to other foods.

