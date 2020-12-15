Hot Topics: National Film Registry Inducts New Movies & Popeyes Introduces Beignets

Good Day NWA looks at some trending stories that are Hot Topics including which films were selected as inductees to the National Film Registry and what’s new on the menus at both McDonald’s and Popeyes!

The National Film Registry added new inductees including a record number of female directors and filmmakers of color “The Dark Knight,” “Suspense,” “Grease” “The Blues Brothers” Sidney Poitier’s Oscar-winning performance in “Lilies Of The Field,” Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker,” the animated film “Shrek,” “The Joy Luck Club,” and “Freedom Riders” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year. The library has selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artist importance since the registry began in 1988. This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 800.

McDonald’s is putting a new twist on its popular celebrity orders program. Starting this week McDonald’s will be giving away the favorite menu items of classic holiday characters, like a McFlurry for Frosty the Snowman, syrupy hotcakes for Buddy the Elf and an Egg McMuffin for the Grinch through daily in-app deals. The daily deals will conclude on Christmas eve with a certain jolly someone’s most treasured treat, free soft-baked chocolate chip cookies.

Popeyes is adding Chocolate Beignets to its menu. Beignets are a deep-fried pastry that Popeyes stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate. They are available for a limited time in 3, 6 and 12-packs. The item is part of a broader menu strategy from the fried chicken chain to use desserts to attract customers. The only permanent dessert on its menu is the cinnamon apple pie.

The Ugly Stik World’s Largest Santa Claus Bass Tournament took place on Lake Norman in North Carolina over the weekend. Nearly 300 anglers, all dressed up as St. Nick, competed in the one-day bass fishing tournament. The event donated an estimated $15,000+ worth of new toys to Toys for Tots to give area children a special Christmas, as large scale events aren’t possible in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic. While fishing is generally socially distancing by nature of the sport, there were also social-distancing procedures which included fishers being provided with neck gaiters designed to look like Santa’s beard to cover their mouth and nose, along with staggered weigh-in times to limit contact between participants.