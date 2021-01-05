Hot Topics: NCAA Confirms Tournament Site & a New Tiger Wood Documentary

Watch as Good Day NWA slam dunks some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

The best in college basketball will come together for an unforgettable March Madness. The NCAA confirmed the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will be played entirely in Indiana. Most of the 67 games will take place in Indianapolis. All teams will stay in controlled environments with required Covid-19 testing. Practice courts will be set up at a convention center connected to the hotel where most teams will stay. The Final Four is scheduled to begin on April 3 with a champion being crowned on April 5.

HBO is the home of a new documentary on Tiger Woods. “Tiger” is a two-part series on that looks at Woods’ love and talent for golf from the age of two, his intense relationship with his father, and the many championships he won. The series will also examines who he was when out of the spotlight. It also includes never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know Tiger best, including Tiger’s caddy and close friend, Steve Williams. Tiger will premiere on Sunday, January 10.

In a world full of cute and fluffy golden doodle’s, new recognized dog breed has entered the chat. It’s called the Biewer Terrier. The American Kennel Club announced Monday that the tiny, chipper pups became its 197th recognized breed. That makes them eligible to compete in events including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Show. With its long, flowing coat and 4-to-8-pound size, the Biewer might bring to mind a Yorkshire Terrier.

The new year just began but if you’re already making plans for December 31, 2021 here’s a trend to consider. Entertaining gurus say a midday celebration is easy to bring the festive feeling of a nighttime soiree into the daylight hours for your household or online friends. Themes might include a British-style high tea party or a so-called “Noon Year’s Brunch.” Ask everyone to wear fun hats, tiaras or crowns. Make it festive and get to bed at your normal time.