Hot Topics: Netflix Announces Ambitious Schedule & a Sweet Cereal will take a New Form

The Golden Globe Awards are slated to happen here on KNWA Sunday, February 28. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its ambassadors for 2021. This year’s honor goes to Satchel & Jackson Lee, the children of the filmmaker-producer dynamic duo Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee. The announcement came from Dylan and Paris Brosnan, who had the honor last year. Their roles as ambassadors include raising awareness for a philanthropic cause of their choosing. For Satchel, it’s Callen-Lorde, an organization focused on expanding healthcare in LGBTQ communities. For Jackson, it’s Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Netflix has big plans for 2021. The streaming platform will will debut 71 films this year, which averages out to at least one per week. They tapped some big name talent from their ambitious film slate to appear in a sizzle reel that’s what you’re seeing right now. Some of those films include “Don’t Look Up” starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, “Red Notice” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Idris Elba in “Concrete Cowboy,” plus Ana De Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” The slate also includes third installments of the teen rom-coms “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth,” as well as family fare with “Yes Day” starring Jennifer Garner and “A Boy Called Christmas.”

We’ll take NFL quarterbacks stepping into guest host roles for 500 please. Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers will serves as guest host for an upcoming episode of Jeopardy. Rodgers is no stranger to the show, the QB won the Jeopardy Celebrity Edition back in 2015. Rogers says Alex Trebek was one of his heroes growing up. As we previously mentioned Ken Jennings is serving as guest host. He’s a former champion who earned more than 2-million dollars on the show.

Maybe you’re looking for a new snack. Post is making some of its most popular cereals bigger in a snack pack. Honeycomb Big Bites & Cocoa and Fruity Pebbles Crisps. Post says the crisps are about the size of a potato chip with the classic flavor of cocoa and Fruity Pebbles. And Honeycomb Big Bites are about twice the size of the cereal and are perfect for dipping. The release comes with pebbles cereal’s 50th anniversary this year. The new post cereal snacks can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide, beginning this month.