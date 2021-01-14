Hot Topics: New Binge-Worth Shows “WandaVision” & “Everyone is Doing Great”

Everyone’s talking about these hot topics including some new binge-worthy shows, guest Jeopardy hosts, and awards season!

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, get ready! The new Disney+ mini-series “WandaVision” and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and will feature the two super-beings living in a suburban neighborhood. As they begin to settle in the pair suspects that everything is not as it seems. The series is nine episodes and they were all shot at once. Wanda and Vision will be joined on the small screen by fellow superhero Captain Marvel played by Teyonah Parris. “WandaVision” premieres Friday, January 15 on Disney+.

Speaking of binge worthy shows, a pair of “One Tree Hill” stars are back in “Everyone is Doing Great,” James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti play Jeremy and Seth, who starred on a hit vampire drama that’s now ended. The series will follow the pair as they try to get back on top. You can catch the first season of the show on Hulu.

More Jeopardy guest hosts are being announced to continue on Alex Trebek’s thirty plus year legacy. We recently told you Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is set to host. Also joining the list is Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker. The show will make a donation to the guest hosts’ charity of choice that matches the total dollar amount won by contestants during their run.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not be sharing the same date as the Grammys anymore. The SAG Awards announced that the 27th Annual Ceremony has been moved to April 4. The awards were originally scheduled to air March 14, but shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.