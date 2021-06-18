Hot Topics – New Stars on Walk of Fame; OutKast Airbnb; Huge Diamond Discovered

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is getting some new stars. That story is kicking off the trending stories on Friday, June 18.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel announced its 2022 additions this week. It includes 38 honorees from television, motion pictures, radio, sports entertainment and live theatre/live performance. Here are a few of the honorees: Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Black Eyed Peas, Michael Strahan, Ricky Gervais, Ewan Mcgregor, Regina King and Carrie Fisher. Ceremonies have not been scheduled yet. The Celebrities have 2 years to schedule their ceremonies from the date of selection.

How would you like to stay in a piece of hip hop history? Recording artist Big Boi, one half of the Grammy-winning Hip Hop Duo OutKast, has joined forces with Airbnb to offer a unique stay in “The Dungeon,” the Atlanta home where he and fellow members of The Dungeon Family Music Collective wrote their first songs. The infamous dungeon, a small basement where hits from the album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” were penned. Platinum-selling albums adorn the walls and wallpaper bears the image of the OutKast duo, Big Boi and Andre “3000” Benjamin.

Shine bright like a diamond…a recent precious gem discovery is breaking records. A 1,098 carat diamond believed to be the 3rd largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, has been discovered in Botswana. Botswana’s Minerals Minister said the discovery of the yet-to-be named stone could not have come at a better time after the Covid-19 pandemic hit diamond sales in 2020. The government receives as much as 80% of the income from diamond sales. It is the 3rd largest in the world, behind the 3,100 carat stone recovered in South Africa in 1905 and the 1,109 carat stone found in Botswana in 2015.