Hot Topics: Olivia Jade Giannulli’s First Public Comments & the 100 Most Powerful Women According to Forbes

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics including Olivia Jade’s first public comments about the college admissions scandal and how to track Santa during Covid.

Tensions were high as Olivia Jade Giannulli stopped by “Red Table Talk” for her first public comments about the college admissions scandal involving her famous parents. During the Facebook Watch Series Olivia Jade said she considered the show a safe and open space and denied that she was seeking sympathy. Her parents, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are behind bars after pleading guilty to paying a half-million dollars to get Olivia Jade and sister Isabella, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, though neither were rowers. Olivia Jade said she is trying to overcome her sheltered perspective and find a way to contribute.

Notable faces from the music and film industries appear in this year’s Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift & Reese Witherspoon are just some of the women mentioned in the honors, which spotlights “female leaders who are using their power to create change.” Oprah Winfrey takes the number 20 spot, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel topping the list for the 10th year in a row.

Three iconic actresses are joining forces for a new HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk” was directed by Steven Soderbergh and was almost entirely shot on the famed Queen Mary 2 ship in less than two weeks. The film centers on three longtime friends who reconnect on a Transatlantic journey, and stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen And Dianne Wiest . “Let Them All Talk” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 10.

This week, NORAD’s Santa tracking website officially launched, meaning Christmas is just around the corner! This marks the 65th year that children can track St. Nick around the globe. Due to Covid restrictions, things will be running differently this year. Only ten volunteers will be working at a time so it will be a little difficult to get onto the track Santa phone line. That’s down from over 150 last year. NORAD says callers who can’t get through will receive a recorded update on Santa’s current location.