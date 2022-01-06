Hot Topics: Plant-Based Chicken; Award Show Season Suffers Setback; Mother “Blows Up” Daughter’s Desire for Boyfriend

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center.

Citing “too many risks,” The recording academy announced the Grammy Awards would be postponed. The awards show was scheduled for January 31. No new date has been announced. The Golden Globe Awards which take place on Sunday, January 9 will not have a red carpet, media coverage or audience. It hasn’t even been announced how we can see the awards since parent company NBC cut ties last year.

More fast food company’s are embracing plant based products. Beyond Meat and KFC are partnering to release Beyond Fried Chicken. According to Beyond Meat’s social media this is the largest plant based chicken launch ever in the QSR industry. You won’t have to wait long to try the Beyond Fried Chicken Its national debut is Monday, January 10.

A new billboard in Times Square is getting a lot of attention. It’s from the dating site Wingman. It’s a picture of Molly Davis and a message from Molly’s mom: “Date My Daughter.” Molly’s mom, Beth, made her daughter an online dating profile on the app letting the world know her daughter is looking for love. Beth has cancer and is hoping Molly can settle down.

