Hot Topics: Remembering a Country Music Legend & Going to “The Prom”

Good Day NWA looks at some trending stories that are Hot Topics including the loss of Charley Pride, one of country music’s first black superstars.

Charley Pride, one of country music’s first black superstars has died. Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records Hits besides “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” included “is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone,” “Burgers And Fries,” “Mountain Of Love,” and “Someone Loves You Honey.” He had three Grammy awards, more than 30 no. 1 hits between 1969 and 1984 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in November of 2020. Charley Pride was 86 years old.

Meryl Streep is keeping busy these days. “The Prom” is the latest contribution for Netflix from producer Ryan Murphy and is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway Musical that tells the story of two actors, played by Streep and James Corden, who escape the sting of their Broadway show that closes on opening night. After reading about Angie, a teenage girl facing discrimination because when she wants to bring her girlfriend to her high school prom. So, they head to a small Indiana town. Kerry Washington also stars in the film that you can stream on Netflix.