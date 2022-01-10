Hot Topics: Remembering Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier; the Big Winners from the 79th Golden Globe Awards

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” has died. Saget was also host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” “Full House” co-stars shared their shock and sadness on social media. John Stamos saying in part “I am broken. I am gutted. I will never ever have another friend like him,” Bob Saget was 65 years old.

Also over the weekend Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who for years was not just the most popular black movie star, but the only one, died at age of 94. He was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance in 1964 for “Lilies Of the Field”. He’s also known for his role in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” Stars from Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Morgan Freeman and more all taking to social media to express their sympathy and love.

The Golden Globe Awards was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night, January 9 for its 79th edition. The names of the film and television winners were announced on the organization’s social media feeds. Big winners of the night include Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” picking up awards for for best picture comedy or musical, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for Ariana Debose. Will Smith for “King Richard,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick…Boom!” “Encanto” won for animation. Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong for “Succession.” Click here for a full list of winners.

Royal officials in Britain have released three portraits of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge for her birthday The images of Kate, who turned 40 over the weekend will go on display across the U.K. In three places which have a meaning to the Duchess. They include Berkshire. Berkshire is the county where she grew up, St. Andrews in Scotland is where she studied, and the Welsh island where she and husband Prince William first set up home as a married couple.

“Jeopardy!” Champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers. Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday, January 7 she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings. She’s collected over one million dollars in 28 victories, solidifying her 4th-place position. Schneider is also the first transgender person to qualify for the show’s tournament of champions. Schneider is an engineering manager with a dream of an entertainment career and being a voice for the trans community.

*Sponsored Content