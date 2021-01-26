Hot Topics: Remembering Kobe Bryant & Super Bowl News

Good Day NWA takes a look at today’s trending stories. These Hot Topics are full of Super Bowl news and how you can take a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his death.

January 26 marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others on board. Bryant was known for so much more than his talent on the court. For many, he was an inspiration. He was an 18-time all star with five championships to his name. Bryant’s record also includes two Olympic gold medals and an Academy Award in 2018 for the animated short film, “Dear Basketball”.

The countdown to the Super Bowl 55 is on, and there’s some changes this year. The commercials are a big part of the evening, but this year you won’t be seeing the Budweiser Clydesdales in any ads. Budweiser is sitting out the game this year. It marks the first time in nearly four decades Budweiser has not had a Super Bowl ad. Some of the money the brand would have spent will instead go to the Ad Council and Covid Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative. You will see other Anheuser-Busch brands. Bud Lite, Bud Light Seltzer, and Michelob Ultra will have a collective four minutes of advertising during the game.

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to perform a live show for frontline workers, at a pre-game event for the big game. The NFL announced that 7,500 vaccinated health care workers have been invited to attend the game on February 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and watch Cyrus perform at the Inaugural Tik Tok Tailgate Event.