Hot Topics: Remembering Siegfried, Inauguration News, & the Scoop on a New Puppy Ice Cream

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories including the enduring legacy of Siegfried Fischbacher.

Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81. Fischbacher’s long-time show business partner, Roy Horn, died last year at the age of 75. The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers. For years, Siegfried & Roy was an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year. The pair gained international recognition for helping to save rare white tigers and white lions from extinction. Their $10 million compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at inauguration next week. Also set to perform is Jennifer Lopez who will give a musical performance on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special for the inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The first-ever “In-Dog-Uration,” honoring President-Elect Joe Biden’s rescue pup, Major. “Major” is a German Shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association. The organization is marking his move from shelter shepherd to First Dog with a Zoom party. The January 17 party is a fundraiser to help shelter animals find their fur-ever homes with a minimum $10 donation to attend. You can log on to DelawareHumane.org and look under “upcoming events” on the lower right for more information.

If your furry friend gives you the puppy dog eyes when you dig into a bowl of ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s has a solution. The ice cream maker is debuting Doggie Desserts. The line kicks off with two flavors named after its employees’ pets: Pontch’s Mix and Rosie’s Batch. The treats are made of ingredients already in the company’s ice creams, but with a sunflower butter base that’s gentler on dogs’ stomachs. The company will also carry pet accessories on its website, such as an ice cream cone plush toy and Ben & Jerry’s swag for dogs, including a tie-dye leash.