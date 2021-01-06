Hot Topics: Remembering Tanya Roberts and Dr. Dre Recovering After Medical Scare

These Hot Topics include stories about the passing of Tanya Roberts and Eric Jerome Dickey, plus good news for Dr. Dre and on Northwest Arkansas woman.

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died. Roberts played geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill,” She also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour.” Roberts was also a member of “Charlie’s Angels,” A new generation of fans saw her on “That ’70S Show” playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna. She was 65 years old.

Also passing was author Erick Jerome Dickey. The New York Times Best Selling Author is known for books “Friends and Lovers,” “Milk in my Coffee,” “Thieves Paradise,” “Liars Game” and more. He wrote 29 novels and has more than seven million copies in print all over the world. He was 59 years old.

Dr. Dre says he will be “back home soon” after the music mogul received medical treatment at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm, according to TMZ. The rapper and producer said in a social media post that he’s thankful for the “well wishes.” Several music artists and athletes paid tribute to Dre on social media. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige. He’s won six Grammys. Dr. Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of NWA producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.” He also founded Beats electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and later launched streaming subscription service, Beats Music.

Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month. They were originally slated for January 31. The annual awards ceremony will broadcast in March due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammys, where Beyoncé is the leading contender with nine nominations. Other nominees include her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko and Post Malone to name a few. Performers will be announced at a later date.

How would you like to start off the new year a few million dollars richer? The Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots have continued to grow with no grand prize winner for several weeks. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to 490 million dollars, its highest jackpot since March 2019. The next drawing on Friday, Jan. 8. What are the odds of a single ticket winning either jackpot? One in 302 million for Mega Millions. One in 293 million for Powerball.