Hot Topics: Royal Holiday Well-Wishes & Movie News

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending holiday cheer! Take a look at the couples’ holiday card. It depicts an artist’s impression of an original photograph of the family taken at their home earlier this month. The world got a sneak peek of the card when the animal welfare organization Mayhew posted it on its website and social media accounts. The Mayhew site said Markle is a patron of the charity and made a donation to mark the holidays.

Speaking of royalty, take a loot at the official trailer for “Coming to America 2.” In the new film Prince Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy returns to America to search for his long lost son. “Coming to America 2” will stream to Amazon Prime on March 5. Until then there are several movies to keep you occupied including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Soul” and “News of the World.”