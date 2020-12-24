Hot Topics: Royal Holiday Well-Wishes & Movie News

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending holiday cheer! Take a look at the couples’ holiday card. It depicts an artist’s impression of an original photograph of the family taken at their home earlier this month. The world got a sneak peek of the card when the animal welfare organization Mayhew posted it on its website and social media accounts. The Mayhew site said Markle is a patron of the charity and made a donation to mark the holidays.

Speaking of royalty, take a loot at the official trailer for “Coming to America 2.” In the new film Prince Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy returns to America to search for his long lost son. “Coming to America 2” will stream to Amazon Prime on March 5. Until then there are several movies to keep you occupied including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Soul” and “News of the World.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play