Hot Topics: Sex and the City Returns and a New Dog Calendar

Many Sex and the City fans couldn’t help but wonder what they favorite New Yorkers are up to? Well we won’t have to wait for long! HBO Max announced a new chapter to popular series Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reunite in “And Just Like That.” The new Max Original Series is based on the book, “Sex and the City,” by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The ten-episode series begins production in late spring and will follow the friendship of Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte now in their 50s. Parker, Davis, and Nixon will also serve as Executive Producers.

Netflix has released a trailer for its Zendaya and John David Washington drama, “Malcolm and Marie.” The film, shot in black and white, is directed and written by “Euphoria”‘s creator, Sam Levinson. The movie follows Washington as Malcolm, a filmmaker, and his girlfriend Marie, played by Zendaya, who stay up all night to wait for the reviews of his new movie. They begin to confront their relationship and find themselves at a crossroads. The film will debut in select theaters on Jan. 22 and premiere on Netflix on Feb. 5.

2021 is going to the dogs…literally. That’s because of a new calendar from the transportation security administration. The calendar features some of the hardworking dogs that help protect US airports. The calendar is free and it includes fun facts and photos about the dogs that help with passenger and cargo screening and security, from their favorite treats and toys to unique talents, you can download the calendar online at tsa.gov.