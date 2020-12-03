Hot Topics: Sleuths Uncover New Series, Top Apps of 2020, & People of the Year

Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics including a new streaming adaptation of “The Hardy Boys.”

Apple is out with its highly anticipated list of the Best Apps and Games of the Year. The annual list is compiled by app store editors who choose the winners based on several factors. Including an app’s quality, creative design, usability and the use of apple technology. The “Best of 2020” winners include several apps that helped users transition to life at home during a pandemic. The home workout app “Wakeout” won iPhone App of the Year. Zoom took the top spot as iPad App of the Year. Disney+ won for Apple TV App of the Year.

The classic detective book series “The Hardy Boys” has been adapted as a new mystery TV show set in present day. It follows brothers Frank & Joe Hardy (played by Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot) who after a family tragedy and move to Connecticut to stay with their aunt. Their dad, Fenton, (portrayed by James Tupper) Is a detective and the teens take it upon themselves to crack a case. This is the 6thTV adaptation of “The Hardy Boys” since they made their debut in a book in 1927. “The Hardy Boys” debuts on Hulu on December 4.

People magazine has named George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez & Regina King as the “2020 People of the Year.” The magazine revealed their list this week as part of a year-end double issue with four covers. The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020. Clooney, Fauci, Gomez & King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out on December 4. Clooney is recognized for his advocacy work. Dr. Fauci has been one of the nation’s leading sources of information about the fight against Covid-19. Gomez spread her message of inclusion through her makeup brand. Regina King used her voice to encourage people to vote.