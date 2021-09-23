Hot Topics – SNL to Premiere Season 47; Powerball Jackpot Goes Up; Old School Video Game Gets Gameshow Makeover

Celeb deaths are a big talker in today’s Hot Topics.

A beloved star from the “Sex and the City” franchise has died. Willie Garson, played Stanford Blatch, a talent agent and the devoted and stylish best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie for 6 seasons. He reprised the role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had been filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.” Garson was 57 years old.

Trailblazing film maker, writer, and actor Melvin Van Peebles died. He is known as the godfather of modern black cinema. His work spanned film literature, theater, and music. He was 89 years old.

A new season of “Saturday Night Live” is heading right here to KNWA. Season 47 premieres on October 2 with four consecutive live shows. Owen Wilson will kick off the new season hosting along with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Other hosts include Kim Kardashian West, Oscar-winner Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.

No winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s $490-million Powerball Jackpot. That’s according to the game’s website. The winning numbers were “20-40-47-55-63” with the powerball “05.” The power play was “3-x.” The next drawing will be Saturday, September 25th. The estimated jackpot is $523-million.

A 1980s classic video game is now a new TV competition series. “Let’s Be Cops” and “Dance Flick” star Damon Wayans, Jr. along with Kyle Brandt are the hosts of “Frogger.” On the show, contestants compete in outrageous sets built over pools of water with names such as frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs In Space, Frog Skull Island and Toad Temple. Their objective is to make it to the end of the obstacle course. The grand prize in the competition is $100,000 that comes in a giant, gold fanny pack. “Frogger” is streaming now on Peacock.