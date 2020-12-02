Hot Topics: Starbucks Gives Back, BTS Breaks Another Record & Disney Makes Wishes Come True

Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics good news for fans of both Starbucks and K-pop!

Starbucks is giving back to front line workers for the whole month of December.Customers with jobs that help keep others safe during this pandemic can get a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced). Those eligible for the perk include doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, dentists and mental health workers to name a few.

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender. In a social media post page said in part “I love that I am trans.” Page said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community. The announcement was celebrated widely on social media by LGBTQ rights advocates and many in the film industry. Last year, Page made his directorial debut with the documentary “There’s Something in the Water,” about environmental damage on black and first nations communities in Nova Scotia.

Calling all BTS fans here some dynamite news! The group’s ‘Life Goes On’ becomes first predominately Korean language track to Top Billboard Hot 100. “Life Goes On” is the groups 3rd no.1 on the chart in the last 3 months. The band achieved the fastest accumulation of 3 songs at the top of Hot 100 chart in over 42 years after The Bee Gees trio from the “Saturday Night Fever” in 1977. BTS uploaded a short video on Twitter of themselves celebrating the news. A video which had over 3.8 million views in 2 hours.

It’s never too late to have your dreams come true, at least if your fairy godmother has something to say about it. Here’s a look at “Godmothered” starring Jillian Bell. She plays a godmother-in-training who is desperate to do a good job. She finds an old letter from a child whose wish was ignored, and sets out to help that little girl who is now an adult, played by Isla Fisher. Watch Bell bring wishes to life on Disney+ on Friday, December 4.