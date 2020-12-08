Hot Topics: Streaming Wins Big in 2020 & New Sports for Future Olympic Games

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories include a some new sports to expect at the future Olympic Games.

Streaming services are winning in 2020. People spent more time at home this year and streaming platforms benefited from that. There were more options for the home viewer than ever before thanks to the debuts of HBO Max and Peacock. Netflix also had a number of programs finished or in post-production when the film industry shut down last spring. One new platform that was not as fortunate was Quibi. The short-video app, designed to be played on mobile phones, shut down just 6 months after its debut.

The Louvre Museum in Paris is suffering. The famous landmark has been closed for more than 5 months and expects to lose over $100 million in revenue. So, the museum is planning to auction some time with its most famous painting, the “Mona Lisa.” The highest bidder will be able to examine Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece during it’s yearly removal from its glass case. They will also get to walk along the museum’s roof to take views of the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral. The museum expects the highest bid for this will go around $36,000.

Breakdancing has been confirmed as an official Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the Medal Events Program at the 2024 Paris Games. The board also confirmed skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing for Paris. Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the pandemic.