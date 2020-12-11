Hot Topics: Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album & Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year. That story tops our Hot Topics. Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories.

“Swifties” rejoice a second album in 2020 from Taylor Swift is here. The singer-songewriter said she couldn’t stop writing songs. The new album called “Evermore” is described as the sister album to “Folklore” which swift released this summer. There’s a new video as well for the song “Willow.” Also happy early birthday to Swift who turns 31 on Sunday, December 13.

A Christmas light display in Northeast Ohio is getting a lot of attention this year from all over. Sarah Bailey asked her parents to set the lights to dance to Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm.” The family also asking the community for donations for a local food bank, and donations are coming from some unexpected people and places. Taylor Swift saw the display and messaged Sarah saying she loved the lights and also made a donation to the food bank.

Time magazine has named President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.” Time’s Editor-in-Chief says Biden and Harris won the honor “for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.” Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice. Also of note, Korean boy band BTS was named Entertainer of the Year, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James named Athlete of the Year. Zoom Founder Eric Yuan named Business Person of the Year.

Look out Kardashians, there’s a new wealthy family welcoming cameras into their homes. Meet the Ho family of Houston. Led by Binh and Hue Ho, who immigrated from Vietnam 45 years ago. Binh eventually went into investment banking where he earned his fortune. They family has three children, daughter Judy and two sons Washington and Reagan, named after American presidents. Washington is ready for the limelight. He says the series was his idea. “House of Ho” is streaming on HBO Max.

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, a former wrestler who was known for his Deebo character in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 62. The cause of death has not been released, and the coroner’s office is investigating. Lister started his career as a wrestler, standing 6-foot-5 with broad shoulders at about 275 pounds. His early roles included appearances in “Beverly Hills Cop II,” and “No Holds Barred,” He was also in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember.” Actors Natalie Desselle Reid from “Baps” and “How to be a Player” and David L. Lander who played Squiggy on “Laverene & Shirley” have also passed.