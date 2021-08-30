Hot Topics -The Legacy of Ed Asner; Celebrity Sightings; Setting the Flipping Record Straight

There was a celebrity sighting in Northwest Arkansas over the weekend. That story is kicking off Good Day NWA’s trending stories.

James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek) and his family made a stop in NWA and they explored local hot spots like Crystal Bridges, The Museum of Native American History and the Amazeum. Van Der Beek also commented on how easy it was to park in Downtown Bentonville. Looks like his family had a great time exploring NWA. They also spent some time in Hot Springs, Arkansas as well.

Ed Asner, the prolific character actor who became a star as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died at the age of 91. Asner’s official twitter account included a note from his children saying in part “words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- goodnight dad. We love you.” Asner is known for his famous line from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He won three Best Supporting Actor Emmys on “Mary Tyler Moore” and two Best Actor Awards on “Lou Grant.” he also won Emmys for his roles in the miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.” He had more than 300 acting credits and remained active throughout his 70s and 80s in a variety of film and tv roles. In 2003, he playing Santa Claus in “Elf” and the voice of the elderly hero in the hit 2009 Pixar release, “Up.”

Here’s a stunt that’s going viral! It was quite the sight to see at the Audi Nines in Germany as an Australian became the first female to land a front flip on a mountain bike to dirt . Former two-time Olympian and BMX Rider Caroline Buchanan successfully pulled off the front flip, and then the eight-time world champion went on to win the Women’s Best Trick category.