Hot Topics: The Year in Review… with GIFs!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some stories that are trending on Social Media including a scary moment for Santa Claus and the Top 5 GIFs of 2020.

It doesn’t take seven rings to make Ariana Grande happy… just one. The singer announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on social media posting a picture of the ring with the caption “forever n then some.” Grande not only celebrating her engagement, starting Monday, December 21 fans can checkout a behind-the-scenes movie on her “Sweetener” world tour, titled “Excuse me, I love you” which is steaming to Netflix. No more tears left to cry as she heads into the new year.

Google is unveiling the Top 5 GIFs of 2020. Google says more people than ever before created GIFs on its platform. If you couldn’t find the words, you probably could find a short animated clip, known as a GIF to express yourself. Everything from remembering a legend like Kobe Bryant. to the oddity of Tiger King to birthdays in quarantine to the most 2020 experience of all… panic buying toilet paper. The Top 5 are: 1. Toilet Paper Panic 2. Tiger King 3. Kobe 4. Mean Girls 5. Quarantine Birthday.

As we continue to celebrate holidays at a distance, Zoom will once again lift the 40-minute limit on free calls. For several days throughout the rest of December, covering Christmas and New Year’s, Zoom will extend the time limit. Normally, if you want to extend meetings with three or more people on Zoom’s free service, you would have to go through the hassle of starting another meeting and getting everyone to join again.

Here’s a scary moment for a Santa Claus. Firefighters in Sacramento released this video of them making a daring rescue of a high-flying Santa Claus. A man took off in a hyper light powered parachute when it lost power then hit and became suspended in power lines. Power was shut off to about 200 customers in the area to allow firefighters to bring Santa Claus down to safety. Fire officials say the man was trying to do something nice for kids in the community. Thankfully no one was injured.