Hot Topics – Washington Football Team to Announce New Mascot & Things Get “Fresh” for a new “Prince”

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

The NFL’S Washington Football Team is set to announce it’s new name and logo next month. The team has been know by this generic moniker since it scrapped it’s old name in July of 2020. No hints have been given by the team, except to say it won’t be an early fan favorite…the wolves, or some variation of that. Several other names have been mentioned by team officials as candidates including: Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Red Hogs, Commanders and Defenders. There is some speculation that Admirals is also in the mix. The team will announce its rebranding plan early next month.

In west Philadelphia born and raised, on a playground is where he spent most of his days. Check out this first look at the new show “Bel-Air.” It’s inspired by the 90’s hit show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” starring Will Smith. Smith will serve as Executive Producer. Expect to see the same characters: Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Hillary, Carlton, Ashley and Even Jeffrey. “Bel-Air” will stream on Peacock starting February 13.

