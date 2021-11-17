Hot Topics – Web Slinger Drops Trailer; Harry Potter Cast to Reunite; “Staples Center” No More!

Check out today’s trending stories during hot topics brought to you by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Walton Arts Center.

The trailer “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is here! Your “Spidey Senses” should detect the return of villains Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman. The trailer did not confirm if former spider-Men Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will be joining Tom Holland. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” slings into theaters on December 17.

The blockbuster film franchise about the “boy who lived” is celebrating a milestone. It’s been 20 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first film of the series. The milestone comes as it was announced this week that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and a host of other cast members will join Director Chris Columbus for a retrospective on the first film. The reunion, “Return To Hogwarts” will air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Other films celebrating milestones include “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” with its 20th Anniversary and “Beauty and the Beast and “Hook” both celebrating 30th Anniversaries.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles, is changing its name. The home of the LA Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks is changing to Crypto.Com Arena after 22 years. Crypto.Com, a cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Singapore, is reportedly paying $700-million over 20 years for the naming rights. The company has been on a spending spree in the sports world, inking sponsorship deals with Formula1, the UFC, and buying the sponsorship patch on the Philadelphia 76ers’ uniforms. The name change will take effect on Christmas Day.

