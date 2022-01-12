Hot Topics – Who Will Host the Oscars?; Ye Docuseries Heads to Netflix; Taco Bell Chicken Wings;

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

When award season is in trouble, it’s the Oscars to the rescue. Plans for the 94th Academy Awards are underway, and it was announced this week the Oscars will bring back a host for the first time since 2018. Jimmy Kimmel was last to host the show in 2018. If you remember Kevin Hart dropped out as host in 2019 after controversial old tweets resurfaced. He was not replaced, and the show went without a host in 2020 and 2021. The Oscars will take place Sunday, March 27.

The trailer for a new documentary on Kanye West’s life and career, “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” was released this week. The Netflix produced film was shot over two decades and charts the musician’s rise to fame. The documentary will premiere online at the Sundance Film Festival before being made available to stream on February 16.

The internet is buzzing over a new menu item at Taco Bell: Chicken Wings! The wings made their debut last week. The crispy chicken wings are served with a spicy ranch. If you have not had the chance to try them, Wednesday, January 12 is your last day. The wings are available after 2:00 p.m., while supplies last participating locations.

