In an act of what must be fan service, Hugh Jackman has clawed his way back into the Marvel Universe. That story kicks off today’s trending stories. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

JACKMAN IS BACK AS WOLVERINE

Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” Ryan Reynolds announced on his social media Tuesday afternoon. “Deadpool 3” also has an official release date: Sept. 6, 2024. Shawn Levy, who made “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project” with Reynolds, is directing “Deadpool 3,” which will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been confirmed that “Deadpool 3” will remain R-rated, even within the family-friendly MCU.

HOCUS POCUS 2

For something infinitely lighter and seasonally appropriate, head over to Disney+ on Friday for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which brings the witchy Sanderson Sisters back to Salem. The first film, which was released in 1993, was neither a box office success nor a critical favorite by any stretch but kept a hold on those who saw and loved it as children. And almost every year since “Hocus Pocus” has had a spike in sales around Halloween time. Reprising their roles in this sequel are Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

THE LAST OF US

HBO’s highly anticipated “The Last of Us” TV series has released its first official trailer giving fans a first look. Just like the PlayStation video game, “The Last of Us” series follows a hardened survivor named Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, as he journeys across the United States decimated by a deadly disease. Along the way, he travels with a young girl named Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” alum Bella Ramsey, who plays a crucial part is finding a cure for the zombie-like plague that has destroyed society. The show premieres in 2023.

LIZZO PLAYS JAMES MADISON CRYSTAL FLUTE

Check this out, you’re looking at Lizzo’s social media where last night Lizzo is slated to bring her “Special” tour to the Capital One Arena Tuesday, but before she hits the stage she made a stop at the Library of Congress on Monday. The Library of Congress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than eighteen hundred flutes including President James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. The Library of Congress agreed that Lizzo could play the flute on stage at her show. It was a major moment because the library usually prohibits playing the instruments.