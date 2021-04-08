How Cox is Giving Back to Area Educators & Non-Profits

At Cox, community involvement is more than just a corporate commitment — it's a way of life.

We know there are so many organizations in our community work day in and day out to provide resources for families in need.

Whitney Yoder from Cox joins Good Day NWA with some great news about ways non-profits and educators can receive funds.

Cox Communications employees will award more than $125,000 to area nonprofits and educators in 2021 through its employee-funded giving program, Cox Charities. This will include Cox Charities Education Grants for teachers and Community Investment Grants for nonprofits. Applications are being accepted now at www.coxcharitiescentral.org through Saturday, May 1, for nonprofits and through Thursday, July 1, for educators.

“Through Cox Charities, our employees are excited to be able to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve. It has never been more important to support as we continue to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Curt Stamp, market vice president for Arkansas. “Our employee-funded program allows us to support the teachers and nonprofits that positively impact our area, and for that, we couldn’t be more proud.”

Founded in 2015 through the annual contributions of nearly 300 local employees, Cox Charities has pledged more than $705,000 in the Arkansas service area. In 2021 alone that amount is over $125,000 to continue fulfilling the Cox Charities mission of strengthening Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact the communities in Arkansas that Cox serves.

For Cox Charities Grant applications and more information, visit www.coxcharitiescentral.org.