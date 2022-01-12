How Cyclo-Cross Championships Will Positively Impact Arkansas Tourism

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The world is coming to Fayetteville as the city welcomes a worldwide audience for the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships.

Watch as Travis Napper, Director of Tourism for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, chats with Good Day NWA about the impact the cyclo-cross championships will have on our state.

2022 Walmart Uci® Cyclo-Cross World Championships

  • World Championships | January 28-30, 2022
    • U18 Men & Women Races
    • U23 Men & Women Races
    • Elite Men & Women Races

*Sponsored Content

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play