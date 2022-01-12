How Cyclo-Cross Championships Will Positively Impact Arkansas Tourism

The world is coming to Fayetteville as the city welcomes a worldwide audience for the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships.

Watch as Travis Napper, Director of Tourism for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, chats with Good Day NWA about the impact the cyclo-cross championships will have on our state.

World Championships | January 28-30, 2022 U18 Men & Women Races U23 Men & Women Races Elite Men & Women Races



