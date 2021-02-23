How Genetic Testing Can Improve Your Well-Being

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In recent years, genetic testing has been used as a way to help detect predisposition for certain health risks, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and celiac disease.

Watch as Genetic Trends Expert Jhulianna Cintron (23andMe) and customer Marc Lovicott join Good Day NWA. Marc speaks to his health journey and his decision to pursue genetic testing while Jhulianna talks about how genetic information can empower people to make positive health choices.

Cintron says “our trait reports can actually tell you how your DNA influences your physical traits… so things like eye color, hair color, and even if you prefer salty versus sweet food.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play