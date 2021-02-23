How Genetic Testing Can Improve Your Well-Being

In recent years, genetic testing has been used as a way to help detect predisposition for certain health risks, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and celiac disease.

Watch as Genetic Trends Expert Jhulianna Cintron (23andMe) and customer Marc Lovicott join Good Day NWA. Marc speaks to his health journey and his decision to pursue genetic testing while Jhulianna talks about how genetic information can empower people to make positive health choices.

Cintron says “our trait reports can actually tell you how your DNA influences your physical traits… so things like eye color, hair color, and even if you prefer salty versus sweet food.”