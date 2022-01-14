How Hot Did it Get in 2021?

If you thought summer 2021 was hotter than ever you would be correct – for many of us it was! The continental United States and many locations around the world tied or broke heat records this summer. It was also a year of extremes around the world – from the first ever rainfall on the Greenland icecap, to a historic late-season wildfire outside Denver, and a devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest.

So how did the rest of 2021 fair? NASA and NOAA have released the latest global temperature update for 2021. Here to tell us where 2021 fell in the record books is NASA/NOAA expert: Nasa Oceanographer Dr. Ivona Cetinic.